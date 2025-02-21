Open Menu

Int’l Athletes Arrive In Islamabad For SAFF Cross Country

Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The athletes from Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Maldives arrived in Islamabad on Friday to participate in the SAFF Cross Country Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place on February 23 at the Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park.

According to Chairman Organizing Committee, Brig. (R) Sultan Mehmood Satti, preparations for the championship are in full swing.

To encourage spectator participation, entry to the F9 Park will be free on the day of the championship.

The SAFF Cross Country Athletics Championship will feature competitions in two categories including Men's Senior and Under-20.

Satti also acknowledged the pivotal role played by Chairman South Asia, Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, in bringing the championship to Pakistan and organizing the event.

