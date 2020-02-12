The Chinese Grand Prix a round of the Formula One World Championship has been postponed from April to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Wednesday

"The FIA, together with the Formula 1, have jointly decided to accept an official request from the promoter to postpone the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for 19 April," FIA said in a statement.