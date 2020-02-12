UrduPoint.com
Int'l Automobile Federation Postpones Formula One Event In China Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

The Chinese Grand Prix a round of the Formula One World Championship has been postponed from April to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Chinese Grand Prix a round of the Formula One World Championship has been postponed from April to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International automobile Federation (FIA) said on Wednesday.

"The FIA, together with the Formula 1, have jointly decided to accept an official request from the promoter to postpone the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for 19 April," FIA said in a statement.

