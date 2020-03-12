UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Basketball Federation Suspends All Competitions Amid Coronavirus Fears

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

Int'l Basketball Federation Suspends All Competitions Amid Coronavirus Fears

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Thursday announced the suspension of all competitions amid fears of the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Thursday announced the suspension of all competitions amid fears of the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Considering the current situation with the Coronavirus outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, FIBA today has announced that all FIBA competitions are suspended as of tomorrow, Friday, 13 March 2020," FIBA said in a press release.

FIBA added that it would continue to monitor the situation daily and evaluate the options for resuming competitions when it becomes possible.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the spread of the coronavirus infection a pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities. About 68,000 people have recovered. Many international events and meetings have already been canceled to prevent COVID-19 from further spreading, and air traffic is being restricted worldwide.

Related Topics

World Traffic March 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 2 in 3 (72%) respondents of a global survey o ..

2 minutes ago

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

19 minutes ago

EU Disapproves of US' Unilateral Entry Ban on Euro ..

4 minutes ago

US-Aid delegation for employing modern technology ..

4 minutes ago

Finance Division proposes suitable pay raise in ne ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.