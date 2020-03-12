The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Thursday announced the suspension of all competitions amid fears of the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Thursday announced the suspension of all competitions amid fears of the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Considering the current situation with the Coronavirus outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, FIBA today has announced that all FIBA competitions are suspended as of tomorrow, Friday, 13 March 2020," FIBA said in a press release.

FIBA added that it would continue to monitor the situation daily and evaluate the options for resuming competitions when it becomes possible.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the spread of the coronavirus infection a pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities. About 68,000 people have recovered. Many international events and meetings have already been canceled to prevent COVID-19 from further spreading, and air traffic is being restricted worldwide.