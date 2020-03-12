The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Thursday announced the suspension of all competitions amid fears of the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Thursday announced the suspension of all competitions amid fears of the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Considering the current situation with the Coronavirus outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, FIBA today has announced that all FIBA competitions are suspended as of tomorrow, Friday, 13 March 2020," FIBA said in a press release.

FIBA added that it would continue to monitor the situation daily and evaluate the options for resuming competitions when it becomes possible.

The Euroleague, Europe's top-tier international basketball competition, said in a statement it had suspended its tournaments due to the coronavirus.

"It has become impossible to maintain the regularity of the competitions, and in order to preserve the health and safety of the participants and fans, Euroleague Basketball in agreement with its clubs has taken the decision to temporarily suspend all 2019-20 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, 7DAYS EuroCup and Euroleague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament games until further notice," the statement said.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the spread of the coronavirus infection a pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities. About 68,000 people have recovered. Many international events and meetings have already been canceled to prevent COVID-19 from further spreading, and air traffic is being restricted worldwide.