Int'l Climbers To Attempt To Ascend Broad Peak This Winter

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Int'l climbers to attempt to ascend Broad Peak this winter

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A two-member international expedition outfit will attempt to scale Broad Peak 8,051m this winter, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Tuesday.

"The team comprises renowned Russian-American mountaineers Alex Goldfarb and Hungarian Zoltan Szlanko", Karrar Haidri, secretary of APC told APP.

"Goldfarb has arrived in Pakistan, while Szlanko is scheduled to reach on Thursday," Haidri said adding that the climbers would be embarking on the voyage next week.

Located in the Karakoram region of Pakistan, Broad Peak is the 12th highest mountain in the world. It was first climbed in June 1957 by an Austrian expedition team, comprising Fritz Wintersteller, Marcus Schmuck, Kurt Diemberger, and Hermann Buhl.

According to Haidri around 50 low altitude porters will be accompanying the mountaineers till the base camp, but there will be no high altitude porter with them.

"The porters will carry the material that will be used by the climbers during the winter.

"Two cooks and one liaison officer will be staying at the base camp till the conclusion of the expedition," he added.

He said the expedition team would spend around two months to ascend the Broad Peak.

Haidri expressed the hope that the expedition would attract more climbers to undertake the journey to Broad Peak in the summer season.

Earlier, over five dozen climbers from different countries including the US, Nepal, Iceland, and Spain have arrived in Pakistan and attempting to ascend K2, the world's second-highest peak, which is hitherto unclimbed in winter.

