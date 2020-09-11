Former international tennis star and international qualified coach currently in Sharjah and Dubai, UAE Sanaullah has imparted a month long training and coaching for the first time to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Former international tennis star and international qualified coach currently in Sharjah and Dubai, UAE Sanaullah has imparted a month long training and coaching for the first time to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association.

Directorate of sports KP and KP Tennis Association in a joint collaboration for the first time in the history got the services of international coach currently coaching professional players in UAE. In the training camp organized for the players on modern lines, which gave a great opportunity to the junior level players to learn and to increase their abilities to some extent.

A total 32 players including 12 female players participated in the training camp. Talking to the media at the Sports Complex, Sanaullah said, "Tennis is my passion. I want to serve tennis by taking the path of coaching. Therefore, volunteer my services in the tennis training camp jointly organized by Directorate of Sports KP and KP Tennis Association. He also lauded Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Chairman KP Tennis Association and known plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir, President KP Tennis Association DIG Muhammad Majeed Marwat for extending all out support to him. "If offered a job as a coach, I will call off coaching in Sharjah and Dubai Clubs forever and try my best to train the best players in my province, Sanaullah said, adding that there is no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if they are well developed with facilitated.

"If done, they can go ahead and brighten the name of the country and the nation," he informed.

During the coaching Camp, many players were trained and happy that they have the potential to become the best players. He said that the junior players are learning a lot under the supervision of Assistant Coach Shaharyar Khan.

He said before moving to Sharjah, UAE for coaching, he done his Level-I coaching from the ITF Coaching Course held under the supervision of Pakistan Tennis Federation at Islamabad besides playing four international tournaments for Pakistan.

Sanaullah had the honor of winning two gold medal and a silver medal in 2010 National Games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides playing Pinteg Tennis Tournament and won one gold and one silver medal while grabbing gold medal in HPTA Tennis Tournament.

After doing national and international courses, he started his journey towards coaching and since 2015 he has been coaching children at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club where a large number of foreigners and local children are getting tennis coaching, Sanaullah said.

He also thanked Secretary General KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz for his services and for providing best facilities to the players and to him during the month-long camp. He said that during the camp players of U12, U14 and U16 boys and girls participated and proper diet, balls and rackets were also provided to the players. He said it is commendable on the part of Directorate of Sports KP and KP Tennis Association for hosting the camp.