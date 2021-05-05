SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan Wednesday said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken important step for developing international standard sports infrastructure including establishment of Pakistan's first high altitude International Cricket Stadium over 6500 ft high above sea level (2,000 m) at Kalam after which Swat would become a hub of sports activities during summer.

Talking to APP in an exclusive chat soon after visiting site of the Kalam Cricket Stadium, Junaid Khan, who also serviced as DG Sports KP with additional charge of MD Tourism Department KP, said that Kalam Cricket Stadium would be Pakistan's first high altitude Cricket venue over 6500 ft (2,000m) high above sea level.

Kalam Cricket Stadium is going to be constructed as per Pakistan Cricket board and International Cricket Council (ICC) need, he said, adding, over 120 kanals of land has already been chosen. Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Murad Ali Mohmand, Chief Engineer of the Engineering Wing Ahmad Ali, Arsalan Khan, Engr. Paras Ahmad, and Engr. Umar Shehzad were also present.

Junaid Khan said that the Technical bidding has already been open on April 29, last, and section 4 has been notified over 380 kanals of land costing Rs. 2 billion. Soon after Eid the construction bid would be awarded after PC-1.

He said it is for the first time that a cricket stadium would be constructed at the high altitude 6500 feet with a circle of forestry would be developed all around the venue, a walk track in between the forestation would add more to the overall beauty of the Stadium.

The mega project of developing International Cricket Stadium in Kalam would be completed in two-years times with an estimated cost of Rs458 million. Besides other facilities, Kalam Cricket Stadium will have a capacity to accommodate 6500 spectators at a time.

Junaid Khan said that instead of cement concrete, artificial wood with wooden arts would be used in most of construction work of the Stadium as per the desires of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to maintain the natural beauty of the area.

He said, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan also approved the design and directed the concerned authorities to expedite work on the project in time. Junaid Khan said that a suitable and selected piece of land measuring more than 600 kanals was already available in Kalam for the construction of sports infrastructure out of which 120 kanals of land was required for Kalam Cricket Stadium.

He said the overall design of the projects also include a football ground, facilities for basketball, volleyball, Martial Arts Games like Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wuhsu, Jujitsu etc, a park with huge plantations as well so that natural beauty of the area could further be enhanced to promote Eco Tourism.

He said that launching of Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project is another big achievement of the KP government for the promotion of sports activities in the province and efforts being put in by Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, and their teams of Engineering Wing for ensuring quality and conducive playing environment to the youth of KP. The Deputy Commissioner said that the provincial government was taking result oriented steps under a well-planned strategy to ensure a conducive environment for sports activities in the province.

He said, construction of basketball, volleyball courts at Kabul Ground Swat has been completed at a cost of Rs 3.6 million under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project and recently Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed formally inaugurated these facilities.

He also lauded Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Swat Kashif Farhan, PD 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Mohmand his team including Chief Engineer Ahmad Ali, Deputy Director Ameer Muhammad Betani, DD GIS Syed Muhammad Zahid Shah, Engr. Paras Ahmad, Engr. Umer Shehzad of the Engineering Wing, PUM team and representatives of the C&W department KP who are working day and night to ensure quality of work.

Junaid Khan said, under PM 1000 projects of worth Rs. 90.88 million are underway in Swat, including Rs. 2.50 million for a badminton hall, volleyball court at GHS Sher Plum Matta. Another Rs. 9.34 million for construction of multipurpose Hall, 9.34 million for construction of Badminton Hall in Kabal Tehsil, 10.72 million for construction of Climbing Wall, 21.65 million for construction of Gymnasium Hall in Post Graduate College Afzal Khan Lala, Construction of Volleyball Court in Arkot Matta 2.67 million, volleyball in Sukhra Matta, basketball court 4.59 million on cricket patch, leveling and dressing, 6.38 million on volleyball, basketball court, cricket patch, leveling and dressing at GHSS Darosh Khel Matta and Rs. 10.50 million Open Air Gym.

He said the Sports Department also approved a development scheme for up-gradation of existing Swat Sports Club adjacent to Grassy Ground at a cost of Rs. 84 million. This facility would be available for general public of Swat including Badminton Hall with 8mm mat, Squash Courts (international standards), Synthetic Tennis Court with flood lights, Synthetic Futsal Ground with flood lights, Fitness Gym Hall, Changing rooms + lockers + washrooms, parking shades, backup generator guard room. The project would be completed in 8-month, he concluded.