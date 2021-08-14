PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :International Cyclist Imran of Peshawar clinched the 22 kilometers Independence Day Tour de Khyber Pass Cycling Race starting from historical Khyber Pass to Shagai Fort, clocking 48 minutes and 16 sec.

To celebrate and commemorate the 75th Independence Day, the Cycle Race at historical Khyber Pass to Shagai Fort, located 13 kilometers from Jamrud in Khyber District, which was built in 1927 by the British forces to oversee the Khyber Pass.

The estimated terrain elevation above sea level is 847 meters. It is manned by Pakistani military and paramilitary troops serving as headquarters for the Khyber Rifles — the traditional guardians of the Khyber Pass.

The Cycle Race peddled off from historical Khyber Pass, located in a mountain pass in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, on the border with Afghanistan. It connects the town of Landi Kotal to the Valley of Peshawar at Jamrud by traversing part of the Spin Ghar Mountains.

The Race ended at another historical and prime location which has international fame "The Shagai Fort.

The Khyber Pass is a mountain pass on the border with Afghanistan, connection (Nangarhar Province). It was for the first time in the history that a cycling road trip started from Khyber Pass to Shagai Fort wherein national and international cyclists peddling off from Khyber Pass to reach Shagai Fort.

Historically, this route was made to connect Central Asian countries with Asia via GT road, though the GT road was constructed during Sheikh Shah Suri. In 2018, the area was merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but it is still one of the more difficult places to visit, and especially a hectic task to be done for the cyclists to cross up and down roads, narrow terrain.

The Khyber Pass is also famous as Bab-e-Khyber. The Pass became widely known to thousands of Westerners and Japanese who traveled it in the days of the hippie trail, taking a bus or car from Kabul to the Afghan border but now on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the national and international cyclists are part of the race.

Looking after the Independence Day celebration, the tribal youngsters with children and elders were also standing on both side of the roads, welcoming the cyclists engaged in difficult tasks. After Imran, Sadiq Ullah of Peshawar clocked 48 minutes and 17sec, taking second position, followed by Mohsin with his time 48 minutes, 18sec, Yousaf clocked 48.19sec, Uzair of Mardan 49.01sec and Farooq got 6th position with 49.02sec.

At the end, Director Merged Area sports Pir Abdullah Shah gave away trophies, cash prizes and medals to the position holders. President Pakistan Cycling Federation Azhar Ali Shah, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad and a large number of spectators were also present.