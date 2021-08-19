UrduPoint.com

Int'l Federation Says Found No Bias In Judging Of Tokyo Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Int'l Federation Says Found No Bias in Judging of Tokyo Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced on Thursday that an investigation by a technical committee found no evidence of bias in how the Tokyo Olympic rhythmic gymnastics competition was judged.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee, headed by Russia's Natalia Kuzmina, reviewed all evaluation components in every phase of the competition to conclude that "no bias or irregularities were identified in the judging panels," a FIG statement read.

"The Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee, therefore, confirms that the rankings and results of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics for both Individuals and Groups are fair and impartial," it said.

The FIG said it was appalled to learn that several panel judges had received hateful messages since the Olympics and called all attempts to "destabilize" judges utterly unacceptable.

The Russian Olympic Committee criticized rhythmic gymnastics judges after they passed over three-time world champion Dina Averina to award gold to Israeli athlete Linoy Ashram, despite her dropping her ribbon, while Averina finished her routine without any mistakes. In the difficulty level, Ashram presented exercises that were 1.3 points more difficult in total than those performed by Averina.

Related Topics

World Russia Tokyo Dina 2020 Gold Olympics All

Recent Stories

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

46 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

1 hour ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility t ..

EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility to further optimise its capital ..

2 hours ago
 Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.