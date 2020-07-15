MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The International Football Association board (IFAB) on Wednesday extended the temporary rule change allowing five substitutions per game into the next season to reduce pressure on players.

IFAB, a FIFA organization, in May ruled that the remainder of the 2019/20 may be played with five substitutes per game, instead of three, as match schedules are condensed and player recovery periods are shortened.

"Following the decision taken on 8 May 2020 to give competitions scheduled to be completed in 2020 the option of allowing teams to use up to five substitutes, The IFAB Board of Directors had agreed to review whether to extend this option further. On the basis of this in-depth review, which included stakeholder feedback and an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on competition calendars, The IFAB Board of Directors has extended the option to competitions scheduled to be completed by 31 July 2021," a statement from the organization read.

The decision of whether or not to apply this rule will be left to each competitions organizer, the statement added.

According to IFAB, this was done because the suspension of competitions between March and June still affects the schedule of the next season forcing teams to field players for longer periods than is advised.

Top teams usually play in three competitions in any given season. Concerns about overworking players in numerous competitions has been a growing concern in the sport in recent years.