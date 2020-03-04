UrduPoint.com
Int'l Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament From March 19

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:52 PM

The International Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament will commence at Iqbal Stadium here from March 19, 2020

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The International Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament will commence at Iqbal Stadium here from March 19, 2020.

The team of Khalsa Kabaddi Club, Jalandhar India, Haryana India, FCCI Kabaddi Eleven, Commissioner Eleven, Lyallpur Eleven and Sandal Bar Eleven will participated in the tournament, which will continue till March 23, 2020.

The tournament will be played on single league basis.

The first position holder team will be given cash prize of Rs 600,000, runner-up Rs 400,000, third team Rs 300,000 and fourth team Rs 200,000, while Rs 100,000 will be awarded to each fifth and sixth number teams.

The entry in the stadium will be free.

