Int’l gold medalist swimmer Abdul Rahman needs to be appointed as coach

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) To promote swimming in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, International swimmer who represented Pakistan in London Meet Abdur Rehman should be appointed as coach in the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was stated by former Director Sports Pakistan Wapda and Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association Salahuddin Qazi, a former international footballer, while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said there were more talented players in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in the recent past the swimmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not only at the junior level, but also excelled in the swimming at national and international levels.

He said to promote swimming in the province like Mobeen Khalil, a FINA qualified coach, Abdur Rehman should also be appointed as coach. He said the coaches appointed in Directorate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were working on administrative jobs rather than delivering their best as coaches.

“How can a game be promoted without proper and qualified coaches,” Salahuddin Qazi told this agency. He said a prominent swimming champion and coach from Peshawar, along with winning the honor of being the national champion, also represented Pakistan in international competitions and won numerous awards, and Abdul Rahman was appointed as a swimming coach.

Abdul Rahman has also recently applied for swimming coaching. With this, he won the sixth position in the South Asian Swimming Championship held in Islamabad.

He has won medals in competition and has a national color holder and is the first swimmer from KP to get this honor. It should be remembered that Abdur Rehman won silver and bronze medals in 2007 All Pakistan Governor Gold Cup held in Peshawar in 2006.

He also won silver and bronze medals in the gold cup competitions of 2008. Abdur Rehman won two more gold medals and two silver medals in the same competitions and he is the most experienced swimmer and coach at the moment.

He also demanded from the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth affairs Syed Fakhre Jahan to look into the matters and direct them to do their coaching by helping the upcoming youth in different games.