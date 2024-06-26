Int’l Gold Medalist Swimmer Abdul Rahman Needs To Be Appointed As Coach
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 26, 2024 | 07:36 PM
To promote swimming in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, International swimmer who represented Pakistan in London Meet Abdur Rehman should be appointed as coach in the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) To promote swimming in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, International swimmer who represented Pakistan in London Meet Abdur Rehman should be appointed as coach in the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This was stated by former Director Sports Pakistan Wapda and Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association Salahuddin Qazi, a former international footballer, while talking to APP on Wednesday.
He said there were more talented players in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in the recent past the swimmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not only at the junior level, but also excelled in the swimming at national and international levels.
He said to promote swimming in the province like Mobeen Khalil, a FINA qualified coach, Abdur Rehman should also be appointed as coach. He said the coaches appointed in Directorate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were working on administrative jobs rather than delivering their best as coaches.
“How can a game be promoted without proper and qualified coaches,” Salahuddin Qazi told this agency. He said a prominent swimming champion and coach from Peshawar, along with winning the honor of being the national champion, also represented Pakistan in international competitions and won numerous awards, and Abdul Rahman was appointed as a swimming coach.
Abdul Rahman has also recently applied for swimming coaching. With this, he won the sixth position in the South Asian Swimming Championship held in Islamabad.
He has won medals in competition and has a national color holder and is the first swimmer from KP to get this honor. It should be remembered that Abdur Rehman won silver and bronze medals in 2007 All Pakistan Governor Gold Cup held in Peshawar in 2006.
He also won silver and bronze medals in the gold cup competitions of 2008. Abdur Rehman won two more gold medals and two silver medals in the same competitions and he is the most experienced swimmer and coach at the moment.
He also demanded from the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth affairs Syed Fakhre Jahan to look into the matters and direct them to do their coaching by helping the upcoming youth in different games.
Recent Stories
IHC orders to remove Zartaj Gul's name from ECL
IGP distributes cash awards, certificates over police teams' performance
Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan on Wednesday ..
IGP vows to fulfill Punjab CM's vision of 'Drug Free Punjab'
Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD
Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off
Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide
Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'
Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized
Azerbaijan's experience to be utilised for beautifying Islamabad: CDA chief
Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC in contempt case
Education Ministry, PSEB to hold Open House on Thursday
More Stories From Sports
-
Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off8 minutes ago
-
Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'8 minutes ago
-
Training camp for wheelchair Tennis players continues4 minutes ago
-
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate57 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes Olympics Day57 minutes ago
-
Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development1 hour ago
-
Asian Jr Squash C’ship main draw, plate event quarterfinals on Thursday3 hours ago
-
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings5 hours ago
-
Pogacar 'fairytale' inspiring new generation of Slovenian riders1 hour ago
-
Women’s camp for Asia Cup commences in Karachi60 minutes ago
-
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi7 hours ago
-
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi7 hours ago