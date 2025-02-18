Open Menu

Int'l Hockey Teams Depart Pakistan After Successful Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Dutch and German hockey clubs departed from Islamabad airport today (Tuesday) after participating in the Prime Minister Youth Hockey Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Dutch and German hockey clubs departed from Islamabad airport today (Tuesday) after participating in the Prime Minister Youth Hockey Tournament.

According to a press released, the teams were seen off by Olympian Khawaja Junaid, European Hockey Coordinator Pervaiz Sandila and other officials including Junaid Chhata, Mahmood Ahmed and Sohail Akram Janjua.

The Dutch HGC club, comprised of four teams, emerged victorious in the tournament while the Prime Minister Youth HEC team secured the runner-up position.

Hockey legend and Assistant Coach, Stephen Blucher expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality received in Pakistan.

He stated that the experience had changed his perception of the country, praising the friendliness of the people and their love for hockey.

He also highlighted the care and support provided by Chaudhry Khan in Holland and Germany.

Blucher mentioned that the team thoroughly enjoyed their time in Pakistan particularly the beauty of Lahore and the warm welcome they received.

He said that Pakistani food and the weather in Islamabad were also highlights of their trip. A visit to historical sites, including Bagh Malik Salam Ho, left a lasting impression on the players.

The players expressed their eagerness to return to Pakistan for future tournaments. They were particularly impressed by the enthusiasm and respect shown by the Pakistani fans.

