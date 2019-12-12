The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will do everything possible to ensure that Russia hosts the 2023 IIHF World Championship, the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2021 Women's EuroHockey Nations Championship despite sanctions recently imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), IIHF President Rene Fasel told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will do everything possible to ensure that Russia hosts the 2023 IIHF World Championship, the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2021 Women's EuroHockey Nations Championship despite sanctions recently imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), IIHF President Rene Fasel told reporters on Thursday.

He added that the IIHF was awaiting the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

WADA banned Russia from hosting and bidding to host major international sports competitions, including the Olympics and the Paralympics, for four years on Monday, allowing "clean" athletes to compete in neutral status.

Apart from that, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was recognized again as non-compliant with the global anti-doping code.

The decision was triggered by Russia's alleged manipulations with data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory before handing it over to the agency's investigators, which was a crucial condition for reinstating RUSADA last year.