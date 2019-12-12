UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Ice Hockey Federation Wants Russia To Host World Championships Despite WADA Decision

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:45 PM

Int'l Ice Hockey Federation Wants Russia to Host World Championships Despite WADA Decision

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will do everything possible to ensure that Russia hosts the 2023 IIHF World Championship, the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2021 Women's EuroHockey Nations Championship despite sanctions recently imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), IIHF President Rene Fasel told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will do everything possible to ensure that Russia hosts the 2023 IIHF World Championship, the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2021 Women's EuroHockey Nations Championship despite sanctions recently imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), IIHF President Rene Fasel told reporters on Thursday.

He added that the IIHF was awaiting the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

WADA banned Russia from hosting and bidding to host major international sports competitions, including the Olympics and the Paralympics, for four years on Monday, allowing "clean" athletes to compete in neutral status.

Apart from that, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was recognized again as non-compliant with the global anti-doping code.

The decision was triggered by Russia's alleged manipulations with data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory before handing it over to the agency's investigators, which was a crucial condition for reinstating RUSADA last year.

Related Topics

Hockey World Sports Moscow Russia Women Olympics From Court

Recent Stories

Google list shows Naimal Khan as the most searched ..

4 minutes ago

Sukkur-Multan Expressway to directly benefit local ..

5 seconds ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 47 bn into marke ..

10 seconds ago

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Se ..

34 minutes ago

Hyundai to supply over 1,200 Sonata hybrid taxis t ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei tipped to narrow gap with Samsung in smartp ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.