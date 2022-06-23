PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Peshawar sports Complex and international coach Syed Jaffer Shah Thursday visited the ongoing Combaxx Sports Tennis Training Camp at Pakistan Tennis Club Shahi Bagh.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, Coach Janan Khan, Roman Gul, Zakir Ullah also accompanied him. Jaffer Shah appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association, Directorate General of Sports coaches Zakirullah Khan and Noman Khan for the promotion of tennis.

National and international level players in the camp including Davis Cupper Barkatullah, Kashan Umar, Hassan Khan, Saqib Umar, Ikramullah, Kamran Khan, Abdullah, Yusuf Khalil, Uzair Khan, Zohaib Amjad, Ehsanullah, Safiullah, Abdullah, Farman, Ahmad Faraz, Ryan Khan, Salar Khan, Shayan Afridi, Faizan Shahid and others were undergoing training.

Talking to APP, Umar Ayaz Khalil said"They are trying their best to provide much updated facilities to the players that is why qualified coaches are imparting training and coaching to the players."