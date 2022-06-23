UrduPoint.com

Int'l Jaffar Shah Visits Tennis Training Camp

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Int'l Jaffar Shah visits tennis training camp

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Peshawar sports Complex and international coach Syed Jaffer Shah Thursday visited the ongoing Combaxx Sports Tennis Training Camp at Pakistan Tennis Club Shahi Bagh.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, Coach Janan Khan, Roman Gul, Zakir Ullah also accompanied him. Jaffer Shah appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association, Directorate General of Sports coaches Zakirullah Khan and Noman Khan for the promotion of tennis.

National and international level players in the camp including Davis Cupper Barkatullah, Kashan Umar, Hassan Khan, Saqib Umar, Ikramullah, Kamran Khan, Abdullah, Yusuf Khalil, Uzair Khan, Zohaib Amjad, Ehsanullah, Safiullah, Abdullah, Farman, Ahmad Faraz, Ryan Khan, Salar Khan, Shayan Afridi, Faizan Shahid and others were undergoing training.

Talking to APP, Umar Ayaz Khalil said"They are trying their best to provide much updated facilities to the players that is why qualified coaches are imparting training and coaching to the players."

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kashan Bagh Afridi Best Coach

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

16 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

46 minutes ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.