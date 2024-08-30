Int'l Kabaddi Academy To Be Established In Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Kabaddi Association (IKA) is set to establish the Farid International Kabaddi Academy in the Federal capital under the patronage of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF), with an objective to provide world-class training and fitness opportunities for players.
The announcement was made during a meeting of IKA, chaired by President Rao Faisal Ur Rehman, said a press release.
The meeting was attended by Muhammad Sarwar Rana Vice President, Rana Rizwan Arshad, Muhammad Shahzad Yasin, Sabir Hussain, Saifullah, Muhammad Shahid, Azhar Hussain Shah, Fida Hussain, Shafiq ur Rehman, Muhammad Waris, Ch.
Mudassar Naseem, Ch. Khurram Gujjar and Nauman Jadoon.
He said the academy will be established under the patronage and vision of PKF President Ch. Shafay Hussain.
Rehman will serve as the president of Farid International Kabaddi Academy, with former Kabaddi champion and coach Rana Sarwar as vice-president.
The academy aims to provide international-standard training and fitness opportunities for Kabaddi players, enabling Pakistan's young talent to emerge and excel in the sport.
Additionally, the meeting decided to organize a Kabaddi League in Islamabad, featuring four teams competing in exciting matches.
