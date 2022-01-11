Second seed international Khurshal Riaz entered into the quarter-finals of the Combaxx Sports KP Satellite International Squash Tournament for Men, Women and Junior U19 being played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium Peshawar on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Second seed international Khurshal Riaz entered into the quarter-finals of the Combaxx sports KP Satellite International Squash Tournament for Men, Women and Junior U19 being played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium Peshawar on Tuesday.

Khurhsal Riaz, who also represented Pakistan in Canadian Open, British Open Junior and US Junior Championship, played well and did not give much chance to Uzair Shoukat of Pakistan in the 32 minute battle, the score was 11-9, 11-9 and 12-10.

Khurhsal Riaz played well and exhibited some excellent shorts with some good nick, drops and smashes which largely enjoyed and responded well with the cheering hands.

In the second quarter-final Saad Abdullah of Pakistan defeated Asif Mehmood of Pakistan by 11-5, 11-7 and it was the in the third game when he retired hurt. In the third quarter-final Waqar Mehboob (Pak) beat Talha Saeed (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-2, and 11-8 in (18min).

In the fourth quarter-final Huzaifa Shahid (Pak) beat Junaid Khan Pak by 3-1, the score was (11-6 7-11 12-10 11-4) in (34 min), in the other quarter-final M. Ashab Irfan (Pak) beat Usman Nadeem (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11/6,11/4,11/6 in (22min), in the sixth quarter-final Zeeshan Zeb (Pak) beat Zeeshan Malik(Pak) by 3-0, the score was (11-4, 11-6, 11-6.

In the other matches Mehran Javed (Pak) beat Zeeshan Malik (Pak) 3-0, the score was (11-8, 11-4, 11-6) (24min) and Bilal Zakir (Pak) beat Mohammad Ammad (Pak) 3-0, the score (11/9,11/9,12/10) in (29min).

In the Women quarter-final, Zaynab, Saima Shoukat, Sadia Gul, Noor Ul Ain Ijaz, Rshna Mehmood, Komat Khan, Mehwish Ali and Noor Ul Huda of Pakistan took berth into the quarter-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals.

In the first match Zaynab Khan took walk over against Zohra Abdullah, Zaima Shoukat of Pakistan, a former national champion, recorded victory against Manahil Durrani of Pakistan by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-1 in 22 minute, in the other match Sadia Gul of Pakistan beat Sana Bahadur of Pakistan by 3-1, the score was 11-6, 7-11, 11-6 and 11-8 in 32 minute, in the fourth quarter-final Noor Ul Ain Ijaz of Pakistan beat Mariam Malik of (Pak) 3-0, the score was (11-7 11-7 19-17) in (30 mint), in the fifth match former national champion Rushna Mehboob (Pak) beat Hira Aqeel Pak 3-0, the score was (11-9 11-9 11-6) in (22 mint), in the sixth match Komal Khan (Pak) beat Hifsa Yousaf (Pak) 3-0, the score was (11-8 11-5 11-5) in (17 mint), Mehwish Ali (Pak) beat Riffat Khan (Pak) 3-0, the score was (11-7 12-10 11-9) in (30 mint) and Noor Ul Huda (Pak) beat Zoya Khalid (Pak) 3-0, the score was (11-3 11-4 11-2) (16 mint).