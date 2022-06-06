UrduPoint.com

Int'l Level Squash Courts To Become Functional Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :An international level squash playing facility was in the final stages of completion under a Rs.26 million project and would be functional to facilitate budding squash talent in the city of saints in July 2022.

This was stated by commissioner Multan division engineer Amir Khattak during inspection of the sports site where he directed the officials to complete the project by June 30 to make the squash court ready for players next month, says an official release issued here Monday.

Two squash courts, service boxes and dressing rooms were being built and all the sports and other relevant items have already been acquired, assistant project director Muhammad Asif said in a briefing.

Commissioner ordered officials to come up with a plan to upgrade the gymnasium that is already functional near the under-construction squash courts as part of the sports complex Multan that has almost all the indoor and outdoor playing facilities including cricket, football, basketball and others.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem and district sports officer Farooq Latif also accompanied the commissioner.

