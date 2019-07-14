UrduPoint.com
Int'l Netball Body Vows All-out Support To Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :International Netball Federation (INF) has vowed for all-out support to Pakistan for the promotion and encouragement of the game in the country.

In a statement issued here, INF president Liz Nicholl expressed these views in England while meeting with Chairman Pakistan Netball Federation, Capt.

(R) Zafar Iqbal Awan and president Mudassar Arian.

INF president lauded Pakistan's efforts for promoting the game and assured his full support for uplifting the game.

On the occasion, PNF delegation congratulated Liz for for being elected as the INF president and said the game of netball would flourish under his leadership.

PNF delegation represented Pakistan in the INF Congress meeting.

