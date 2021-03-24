UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Paralympic Athlete Awais Baloch Recovering From His Road Accident Injuries

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Int'l Paralympic athlete Awais Baloch recovering from his road accident injuries

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :International Paralympic Athlete Muhammad Awais Baloch is recovering fast after receiving serious injuries in a road accident happened a week earlier when he was coming from routine practice from Agriculture University Faisalabad to his hometown Chak No. 216, district Jhang.

Talking to APP on phone, Muhammad Awais Baloch, who won gold, silver and bronze medals in the Asian Paralympic Games in Korean and China for Pakistan and also in other international events, said that he was recovering fast and currently under treatment in the hospital in Faisalabad.

In times when Pakistan's national cricket, hockey and squash teams were struggling to make an impact on world circuit, Mohammad Awais Baloch – did the nation proud when he claimed silver medal at the prestigious 2016 IPC Athletics Asia Oceania Championships in Dubai before claiming silver medals in 2010 Asian Paralympic Games in China and 2014 Asian Games in Korea.

Pakistan's talented athlete Muhammad Awais Baloch grabbed silver medal in men's javelin throw event and marked the way for the fellow citizens to feel proud. He said he is recovering fast so far no one came to inquire about his health, any one neither from the Punjab sports Board, nor from Pakistan Sports board and Pakistan Olympic Association. He thanked the President of Punjab Athletic Association who officials came and remained with him for some time in the hospital.

Javelin throwing athlete Awais Baloch has shown his determination to win a gold medal in future as well and asked all Pakistanis to pray for him for his early recovery. It is pertinent to mention here that Awais Baloch has been declared national javelin throw champion seven times during career.

He also clinched silver medal in 2010 Para-Asian Games, bronze medal in 2014 Para-Asian Games and silver medal in 2016 World Para-Games.

He said, Ch, Ghafar Gujar, President Athletic Association Punjab, visited him and inquired about his health. He said he won gold, silver and bronze medals for Pakistan but today no one even came after his traffic accident.

He disclosed that when he won medals in the Asian Paralympic Games, there were tall claims about giving him cash reward from the Pakistan Sports Board and Punjab Sports Board but such promises made with him did not fulfil so far.

"I was also promised by the then Minister Sports Punjab to give him house and even took all my marriage expenses but he is still waiting for such tall claims," a dejected international athlete Awais Baloch said.

He said the Punjab Sports Minister also promised to bear the expense of my participation in the World Paralympic Qualifying Round in Dubai, UAE for the Tokyo Olympic Games but nothing happened in this connection.

Punjab Sports Minister at that time promised with him that Sports Board Punjab would provide Awais Baloch residence, food and best training facilities during his preparation for the Asian Games and Olympic Games in Tokyo but he is still awaiting, he informed. He said before leaving for Asian Games, the Minister also promised to bear all the expenditures of Awais Baloch's marriage if he managed to win a medal in Para-Asian Games in Indonesia but despite winning two medals in Asian Games such promises were not fulfilled.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Squash Accident Faisalabad World Sports Punjab China Agriculture UAE Dubai Marriage Road Accident Traffic Tokyo Jhang Indonesia 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze National University Event All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

10 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

18 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

31 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

31 minutes ago

Blinken to Say in NATO Speech US Will Not Force Al ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec to Present World's First Electric ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.