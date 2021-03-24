PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :International Paralympic Athlete Muhammad Awais Baloch is recovering fast after receiving serious injuries in a road accident happened a week earlier when he was coming from routine practice from Agriculture University Faisalabad to his hometown Chak No. 216, district Jhang.

Talking to APP on phone, Muhammad Awais Baloch, who won gold, silver and bronze medals in the Asian Paralympic Games in Korean and China for Pakistan and also in other international events, said that he was recovering fast and currently under treatment in the hospital in Faisalabad.

In times when Pakistan's national cricket, hockey and squash teams were struggling to make an impact on world circuit, Mohammad Awais Baloch – did the nation proud when he claimed silver medal at the prestigious 2016 IPC Athletics Asia Oceania Championships in Dubai before claiming silver medals in 2010 Asian Paralympic Games in China and 2014 Asian Games in Korea.

Pakistan's talented athlete Muhammad Awais Baloch grabbed silver medal in men's javelin throw event and marked the way for the fellow citizens to feel proud. He said he is recovering fast so far no one came to inquire about his health, any one neither from the Punjab sports Board, nor from Pakistan Sports board and Pakistan Olympic Association. He thanked the President of Punjab Athletic Association who officials came and remained with him for some time in the hospital.

Javelin throwing athlete Awais Baloch has shown his determination to win a gold medal in future as well and asked all Pakistanis to pray for him for his early recovery. It is pertinent to mention here that Awais Baloch has been declared national javelin throw champion seven times during career.

He also clinched silver medal in 2010 Para-Asian Games, bronze medal in 2014 Para-Asian Games and silver medal in 2016 World Para-Games.

He said, Ch, Ghafar Gujar, President Athletic Association Punjab, visited him and inquired about his health. He said he won gold, silver and bronze medals for Pakistan but today no one even came after his traffic accident.

He disclosed that when he won medals in the Asian Paralympic Games, there were tall claims about giving him cash reward from the Pakistan Sports Board and Punjab Sports Board but such promises made with him did not fulfil so far.

"I was also promised by the then Minister Sports Punjab to give him house and even took all my marriage expenses but he is still waiting for such tall claims," a dejected international athlete Awais Baloch said.

He said the Punjab Sports Minister also promised to bear the expense of my participation in the World Paralympic Qualifying Round in Dubai, UAE for the Tokyo Olympic Games but nothing happened in this connection.

Punjab Sports Minister at that time promised with him that Sports Board Punjab would provide Awais Baloch residence, food and best training facilities during his preparation for the Asian Games and Olympic Games in Tokyo but he is still awaiting, he informed. He said before leaving for Asian Games, the Minister also promised to bear all the expenditures of Awais Baloch's marriage if he managed to win a medal in Para-Asian Games in Indonesia but despite winning two medals in Asian Games such promises were not fulfilled.