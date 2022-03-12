UrduPoint.com

Int'l Player Arshad Hussain Posted As Deputy Director Sports In HED

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Int'l player Arshad Hussain posted as Deputy Director Sports in HED

Arshad Hussain, Assistant Professor of Health and Physical Education (BS-18) at Government College Peshawar, has been transferred and posted as Inspector Physical Education and Deputy Director Sports in the Directorate of Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Arshad Hussain, Assistant Professor of Health and Physical Education (BS-18) at Government College Peshawar, has been transferred and posted as Inspector Physical Education and Deputy Director Sports in the Directorate of Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sports circles congratulated Arshad Hussain, a former international handball player, and Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throw Ball Association, for his new assignment and hoped that he would do his best for the revival of sports activities in colleges across the province.

Hailing from a remote village of District Nowshera (Pabbi), Arshad Hussain is the only official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who participate in International Olympic Committee (IOC) Handball International Course two times and represented Pakistan in the International Mini-HandBall Course in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Arshad has the honor of representing Pakistan as Manger Handball Junior team in IHF trophy Bangladesh 2010 besides acting as Manger Pakistan Throw Ball team in World Championship-2019 and Manager Pakistan Throw Ball team in Students Olympics Games in Malaysia in 2017 and 2020.

Arshad also worked as Director Development in the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Director in Directorate of Youth Affairs KP.

Arshad Hussain has experience in organizing various sports at Inter-College level and was part of the organizing committee of the 31st National Games, 9th South Asian Games, 33rd National Games besides many other events during his 20-year association with the field of sports.

When contacted, Arshad Hussain said that the lack of interest of the educational institution and giving proper facilities to the students is a big reason for the downfall of sports in Pakistan.

He said, in sporting terms, the term grassroots is oftentimes understood by defining what it is not� specifically, performance-oriented or commercially driven varieties of sport. The grassroots is foundational, local-level, community-driven, and primarily recreational.

He said it is clearly visible to all related to sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that there are less participation of boys and girls colleges in the Inter-College competitions that should be made compulsory because every college is charging sports money but when it comes to the participation, the management of the college lack interest in that.

The government and governmental organizations constitute the public sector of the sports industry, which is responsible for making sports policies, allocating grants for developing infrastructure, nurturing talents and designing specialized programs for overall development of sports.

He said the teaching staff or lecturer of physical education need to be updated about the ever changing rules of the Games for which he has in mind to hold refreshers courses so that they could teach the students about much updated rules and regulation of various Games.

He said, promotion of sports is important in school and colleges to create healthy minds. Sports activities could enhance mental as well as physical health of the students because healthy minds could play a role in the development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Bangladesh Education Dhaka Malaysia Nowshera Money 2017 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Government Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

FO demands explanation from India over accidental ..

FO demands explanation from India over accidental missile firing into Pakistan's ..

45 seconds ago
 House on fire in faisalabad

House on fire in faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Two proclaimed offenders arrested

Two proclaimed offenders arrested

1 minute ago
 Noor Ul Huda, Noor Zaman win International Satelli ..

Noor Ul Huda, Noor Zaman win International Satellite Women, Men Squash titles

1 minute ago
 Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

29 minutes ago
 Man held for aerial firing

Man held for aerial firing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>