PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Two former international Table Tennis and Wushu players Saleem Raza and Imran Khan have been assigned key posts of Director Developmental Projects and Assistant Director Operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the newly appointed Directorate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (Retd.) Khalid Mahmood.

Saleem Raza, a former international table tennis player in PBS-19, said that he would work hard to monitor and review the ongoing developmental projects in the province. He has a vast experience in the developmental side and earlier served in the same post.

Muhammad Imran Khan, who represented Pakistan in the World Wushu Championship, and won three gold medals, has been appointed Assistant Director Operation and Admin in Directorate General Sports, KP.

In this regard, Captain (Retd.) Khalid Mahmood issued a notification of the said posts. Muhammad Imran Khan, a District sports Officer FR Peshawar in Grade-16 has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director Operation and Admin in his own pay scale.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Imran Khan said that he had been given a task to visit all the districts, including merged areas, to see the overall facilities, besides preparing a plan to hold different game tournaments across the country.

He said soon he would visit the district and chalk out a plan to hold competitions of different games, besides meeting the players and convey the same to the Director General Sports KP for solving their problems on a priority basis.