UrduPoint.com

Int'l Players Salim Raza, Imran Khan Assigned Key Posts In Directorate Sports KP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Int'l players Salim Raza, Imran Khan assigned key posts in Directorate Sports KP

Two former international Table Tennis and Wushu players Saleem Raza and Imran Khan have been assigned key posts of Director Developmental Projects and Assistant Director Operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the newly appointed Directorate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (Retd.) Khalid Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Two former international Table Tennis and Wushu players Saleem Raza and Imran Khan have been assigned key posts of Director Developmental Projects and Assistant Director Operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the newly appointed Directorate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (Retd.) Khalid Mahmood.

Saleem Raza, a former international table tennis player in PBS-19, said that he would work hard to monitor and review the ongoing developmental projects in the province. He has a vast experience in the developmental side and earlier served in the same post.

Muhammad Imran Khan, who represented Pakistan in the World Wushu Championship, and won three gold medals, has been appointed Assistant Director Operation and Admin in Directorate General Sports, KP.

In this regard, Captain (Retd.) Khalid Mahmood issued a notification of the said posts. Muhammad Imran Khan, a District sports Officer FR Peshawar in Grade-16 has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director Operation and Admin in his own pay scale.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Imran Khan said that he had been given a task to visit all the districts, including merged areas, to see the overall facilities, besides preparing a plan to hold different game tournaments across the country.

He said soon he would visit the district and chalk out a plan to hold competitions of different games, besides meeting the players and convey the same to the Director General Sports KP for solving their problems on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Imran Khan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit Same Gold Post All

Recent Stories

Polish Army Orders 1Mln 155mm Shells - Defense Min ..

Polish Army Orders 1Mln 155mm Shells - Defense Minster

2 minutes ago
 US Lifts Sanctions From Russian Tycoon's $120Mln Y ..

US Lifts Sanctions From Russian Tycoon's $120Mln Yacht Arrested in Antigua - Tre ..

2 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Plans to Spend $600Mln on Advanced Weap ..

Azerbaijan Plans to Spend $600Mln on Advanced Weapons in 2023 - Defense Ministry

44 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Individuals, Entity Linked to Iran's ..

US Sanctions Individuals, Entity Linked to Iran's Alleged Assassination Plots - ..

4 minutes ago
 MCKRU computer science degree to get NCEAC accredi ..

MCKRU computer science degree to get NCEAC accreditation soon

4 minutes ago
 UN Secretariat Speculates on Togliatti-Odessa Ammo ..

UN Secretariat Speculates on Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline - Russian Foreign ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.