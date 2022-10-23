UrduPoint.com

Int'l Ski Sport Official Says Ban On Russian Athletes Harming Competition

Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Int'l Ski Sport Official Says Ban on Russian Athletes Harming Competition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions is a necessary measure, despite its negative impact on competition, Martti Jylha, the chairman of the commission of athletes at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), said on Sunday.

The FIS extended on Saturday its ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in competitions in line with safety considerations and the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"As the chairman of the commission, I voted with the athletes' approval in favor of the extension of restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Our position has not changed since February. In terms of competition, the situation is, of course, grim. But sport should not be separated from the rest of society," the renowned Finnish cross-country skier said in a tweet.

On February 28, the IOC issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status. Most federations have complied.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Belarus February Sunday International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.