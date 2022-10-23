MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions is a necessary measure, despite its negative impact on competition, Martti Jylha, the chairman of the commission of athletes at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), said on Sunday.

The FIS extended on Saturday its ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in competitions in line with safety considerations and the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"As the chairman of the commission, I voted with the athletes' approval in favor of the extension of restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Our position has not changed since February. In terms of competition, the situation is, of course, grim. But sport should not be separated from the rest of society," the renowned Finnish cross-country skier said in a tweet.

On February 28, the IOC issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status. Most federations have complied.