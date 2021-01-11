UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Snowboarding C'ship At Malam Jabba From Jan 20

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Int'l snowboarding C'ship at Malam Jabba from Jan 20

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A three-day 'International Snowboarding Championship 2021' will kick off at 9,000 foot-high sloop of Malam Jabba from January 20.

The event, being organized by the private sector, would host more than 20 foreign athletes from the European countries and Afghanistan, whereas over 80 local players were expected from Gilgit, Swat, Chitral, Hunza and Malam Jabba, said Samson Groups of Companies spokesperson on Monday.

Talking to APP, she said the tournament would feature four games of parallel giant slalom and giant slalom for male and female participants on separate days.

The spokesperson said the tournament was arranged every year to promote the area as one of the best adventure travel destination of Swat.

She said a large number of tourists thronged the valley during the competition, held last year, and same was expected for the upcoming games, she added.

She said expected footfall at the event was more than 3,000 as this year, food festival would also be held on the fourth day of event .

Food stalls, kids play area, winter sports, adventurous rides and much more were planned for the event, she said, pointing out that top food outlets such as Tuscany Courtyard, Gloria Jeans, Street 1 Café, Taos, had shown interest for setting up their food centers on the occasion.

The spokesperson said certificates and prize money would be awarded to the winners, urging local athletes to register for the championship.

\395

Related Topics

Afghanistan Sports Swat Male Gilgit Baltistan Same Chitral Money January Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

36 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

36 minutes ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

1 hour ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF'sÂ fiscal s ..

1 hour ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.