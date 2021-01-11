ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A three-day 'International Snowboarding Championship 2021' will kick off at 9,000 foot-high sloop of Malam Jabba from January 20.

The event, being organized by the private sector, would host more than 20 foreign athletes from the European countries and Afghanistan, whereas over 80 local players were expected from Gilgit, Swat, Chitral, Hunza and Malam Jabba, said Samson Groups of Companies spokesperson on Monday.

Talking to APP, she said the tournament would feature four games of parallel giant slalom and giant slalom for male and female participants on separate days.

The spokesperson said the tournament was arranged every year to promote the area as one of the best adventure travel destination of Swat.

She said a large number of tourists thronged the valley during the competition, held last year, and same was expected for the upcoming games, she added.

She said expected footfall at the event was more than 3,000 as this year, food festival would also be held on the fourth day of event .

Food stalls, kids play area, winter sports, adventurous rides and much more were planned for the event, she said, pointing out that top food outlets such as Tuscany Courtyard, Gloria Jeans, Street 1 Café, Taos, had shown interest for setting up their food centers on the occasion.

The spokesperson said certificates and prize money would be awarded to the winners, urging local athletes to register for the championship.

