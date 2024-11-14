Int’l Squash Championship From Nov 18
Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2024 | 07:47 PM
The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Serena Hotels, is organizing Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex, from November 18 to 22
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Serena Hotels, is organizing Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex, from November 18 to 22.
In a press conference held here on Thursday, Secretary PSF Air Commodore (R) Amir Nawaz said the tournament carries a prize money of US$15,000.
Apart from seven Pakistani players, a group of 17 world ranking players from all over the world have also confirmed their entries in the championship.
The players include one each from Belgium, Hong Kong-China, Ireland & Netherland, two each from England & Kuwait, four from Malaysia and five from Egypt.
World No 62 Ibrahim Elkabbani from Egypt has been seeded as No 1 along with World No 82 Noor Zaman from Pakistan as Seed No 2.
Amir Nawaz offered special thanks to the Serena Hotels for their generous support in organizing such an important event of the squash, in the Federal Capital.
He further hoped that Serena Hotels will continue to extend their support for the development of squash in Pakistan in future, as well.
Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman along with other officials of PSF and Serena Hotels were also present during the event.
