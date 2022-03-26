UrduPoint.com

Int'l Squash C'ship Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published March 26, 2022 | 07:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship kicked off at the Jacaranda Family Club (JFC) on Saturday.

The tournament which carries a cash prize of US$ 12,000 would run till March 30.

Apart from Pakistan, world ranking players from Egypt, France, Iran, Malaysia and Qatar were featuring in the event. The 1st round matches of the championship were played on Saturday. The opening ceremony of the tournament was graced by Squash Legend Qamar Zaman as chief guest.

Top seed Asim Khan (Pak) got bye, Alireza Shameli (IRI) beat Khushal Riaz Khan (Pak) 11-9, 11-4, 11-9 (24 Min), Ahsan Ayaz (Pak) beat Hamza Sharif (Pak) 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8 (33 Min), Khaled Labib (Egy) Got Bye, Israr Ahmad (Pak) Got Bye, Farhan Mehboob (Pak) beat Farhan Zaman (Pak) 13-11, 11-8, 14-12 (28 Min), Seif Shenaway (Egy) beat Zahir Shah 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-5 (28 Min), Mohammed Syafiq Kamal (Mas) got bye, Adeek Idrakie (Mas) got bye, Ong Sai Hung (Mas) beat Saeed Abdul (Pak) 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 (30 Min), Amaad Fareed (Pak) beat Muhammad Ammad (Pak) 11-1, 11-5, 11-5 (15 Min), Yassin Elshafei (Egy) Got Bye, Darren Rahul Pragasam (Mas) got bye, Noor Zaman (Pak) beat Salman Saleem (Pak) 11-6, 13-11, 11-9 (25 Min), Edwin Clain (Fra) beat Waqas Mehboob (Pak) 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 (32 Min) and Syed Azlan Amjad (Qat) got bye. The 2nd round matches of the tournament would be played on Sunday.

