ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship for Men & Women kicked off here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday.

A group of 23 world ranking Men & Women players from Malaysia, Hong Kong, Egypt & Spain were participating in the tournament.

In the 1st round matches top eight players Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY), Ong Sai Hung (MAS), Mohamed Nasser (EGY), Noor Zaman (PAK), Seif El-Shenawy (EGY), Wee Ming Hock (MAS), Khaled Labib (EGY), Muhammad Asim Khan (PAK) got bye.

Farhan Mehboob (PAK) beat Pablo Quintana Estevez (ESP) 11-4, 11-9, 11-8 (36m), Ziad Ibrahim (EGY) beat Arón Astray (ESP) 11-1, 13-11, 11-6 (23m), Muhammad Abdul Qadir (PAK) beat Youssef Matta (EGY) 7-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 (31m) Nasir Iqbal (PAK) bt Hafiz zhafri (MAS) 5-11, 11-3, 3-11, 11-8, 11-8 (51m), Abdullah Nawaz (PAK) beat Yusuf Elsherif (EGY) 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 12-10 (49m), Duncan Lee (MAS) beat Farhan Zaman (PAK) 11-7, 9-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-7 (50m), Amaad Fareed (PAK) beat Israr Ahmed (PAK) 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 11-3 (45m), Yassin Shohdy (EGY) Usman Nadeem (PAK) 14-12, 11-4, 11-9 (33m).

In women's event top eight players got bye Chan Yiwen (MAS), Nadien Elhammamy (EGY), Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK), Nour Ramy (EGY), Amina el rihany (EGY), Malak Samir (EGY), Wong Po Yui Kirstie (HKG), Nour Khafagy (EGY). Mehwish Ali (PAK) beat Mariam Malik (PAK) 11-5, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5 (38 m), Rushna Mehboob (PAK) beat Sehrish Ali (PAK) 11-4, 11-4, 11-4 (12 m), Sana Bahadar (PAK) bt Umme e Kulsoom (PAK) 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 (13 m), Sadia Gul (PAK) beat Luiza Aftab Qureshi (PAK) 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 (22 m), Sarah Soudan (EGY) bt Mahnoor Ali (PAK) 11-4, 11-4, 11-4 (16m), Komal Khan (PAK) beat Sameera Shahid (PAK) 11/-4, 11-5, 11-3 (10m), Thanusaa Uthrian (MAS) beat Amna Malik (PAK) 11-3, 11-2, 11-3 (13m), Saima Shoukat (PAK) beat Kainat Amir (PAK) 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 (24 min).

The 2nd round matches of Men & Women events would be played on Friday.