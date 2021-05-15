UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Squash C'ship Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Int'l Squash C'ship postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship (Men & Women) which was scheduled to be held here at the Mushaf Squash Complex in June has been postponed.

The International Squash Championship was planned to be held here at Mushaf Squash Complex, between May 31 to June 4, said a press release issued here.

The championship was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and around the world. The tournament would now be held in the first week of August.

Related Topics

Squash World May June August Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

14 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

16 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

22 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.