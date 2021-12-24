Emerging Nasir Iqbal is a squash player who will represent Pakistan in the forthcoming Houston Open in Texas, United States of America to be commencing from January 4 to 9, 2022

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Emerging Nasir Iqbal is a squash player who will represent Pakistan in the forthcoming Houston Open in Texas, United States of America to be commencing from January 4 to 9, 2022.

Hailing from a remote village of district Bannu Nasir Iqbal won the prestigious British Junior Open U13 category in 2007 by defeating Fadi Tharwat in 41 minutes. He reached a career-high world ranking of World No. 35 in February 2016.

Talking to media men before leaving for the USA on Saturday, Nasir Iqbal said that he would continue his hard work to win the Houston Open in Texas. "I am fully fully prepared for this event," Nasir Iqbal said. Nasir Iqbal showed amazing performance in the Asian Championship held in Islamabad and defeated World No. 22 Abdullah Al-Tamimi and World No. 51 Henry in the second round and quarter final match respectively. World No. 78 Nasir. Iqbal will be the only player to represent Pakistan at the Houston Squash Open.

He said that he was out of the competition for four years due to doping but now he will enter the field in the world squash competitions with a new spirit and would continue his hard work to win back his lost ranking in the world of squash.

He is paying special attention to his fitness along with many hours of practice every day.

He said that his eyes are on the title of world champion and God willing, the day will not be far when he will turn his dreams into reality and make Pakistan world champion once again.

Nasir Iqbal, born on April 1, 1994 in Bannu, also won the President Gold Cup International Squash Championship, in 2015 by beating Todd Harrity, the top ranking player.

Former Pakistan No 1 Nasir has completed his four-year ban, imposed by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for using banned substances in 2016. Now, Nasir will utilize his training experience in the USA and start playing PSA tournaments. He will give best results in the upcoming tournaments and get back to top position without wasting any time.

His aims are high and he is working hard to be in the top ten players of the World. He thinks that facilities provided for squash in Pakistan are not enough to equal the international level, squash is a very hard game and it needs lots of training, fitness and practice.

"Looking at my green flag behind me in international matches I become more aggressive and energized to snatch the title for the honour of my Flag, I was so proud that I am having the flag which was elevated to the top in about 13 World Championships and more than 20 British Open titles," he added.