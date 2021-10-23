UrduPoint.com

Int'l Squash Player Of Pakistan Noor Zaman Reaches Final In Dhaka Open

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:16 PM

Promising International Squash player of Pakistan Noor Zaman, the grand son of legendary Qamar Zaman, took berth into the final of the US 6000 $ Bangabandu Isphahani-2021 being played in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday

Noor Zaman, who was sent and supported by Pakistan Squash Federation, recorded his semi-final victory over Navaneeth Prabahu of India at 9-11, 11-8, 11-8 and 11-9. The semi-final match lasted for 51-minute wherein Noor after losing the first set, staged a strong comeback against his Indian opponent and marched into victory by winning three consecutive sets.

Noor Zaman will now face the final against Egyptian Yassin Elshafei. Egyptian Yassin Elshafei recorded his victory against another Indian Abhishek Agarwal in a 3-1 battle, the score was 11-4, 6-11, 12-10 and 11-9.

Noor Zaman appeared in the Championship as the second seed will play the final against third seeded Egyptian Yassin Elshafei.

Players from Egypt, Iran, UAE, India, Pakistan and host Bangladesh are taking part.

Talking to APP on phone, Noor Zaman, said that he is in good form and hopefully, he would win the international event organized by the Bangladesh Squash Association. He also requested the countrymen to pray for his success.

He said Naveeneeth Prabahu of India is a good player but after losing the first set, he managed his position and did not give much time to him to stage a comeback. He said it is important to have events like this for maintaining world ranking while playing international tournaments. He also thanked President Pakistan Squash Federation for extending all financial support to him to participate in the international squash event.

He disclosed that he in the second round defeated Indian Ravidixit by 11-3, 11-4 and 11-9 in just 26 minute while registered victory against his countryman Muhammad Ashab Irfan by 11-7, 11-3, and 14-12.

