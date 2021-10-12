UrduPoint.com

Int'l Squash Quarterfinals On Wednesday

Tue 12th October 2021

Int'l Squash quarterfinals on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The quarterfinals of Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament for Men and Serena Hotels-Combaxx sports International Squash Tournament for Women would be played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force, Serena Hotels and Combaxx Sports, was holding the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament for Men along with Serena Hotels-Combaxx Sports International Squash Tournament for Women, at Mushaf Squash Complex.

Apart from Pakistan, a group of 21 foreign players from nine countries (Czech Republic, Egypt, England, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Serbia, Spain & Switzerland) were featuring in the tournament. The 2nd round matches of the tournament were played on Tuesday.

In the Men's event, Tayyab Aslam (PAK) beat Amaad Fareed (PAK) by 8-11,5-11,11-2,11-7,11-9 (74 Min), Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG) beat Martin Svec (CZE) by 12-10, 8-11, 11-1, 11-5 (31 Min), Farhan Zaman (PAK) beat M Asim Khan (PAK) by 11-8, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-2 (50 Min), Auguste Dussourd (FRA) beat Khaled Labib (EGY) by 15-13, 11-8, 11-7 (31 Min), Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) beat Farhan Mehboob (PAK) by 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 15-13 (32 Min), Max Lee (HKG) beat Chi Him Wong (HKG) by 11-6, 11-8, 8-11,13-11 (42 Min), Henry Leung (HKG) beat Hugo Varela (ESP) by 11-9, 11-2, 11-3 (20 Min) and Karim El Hamamy (EGY) beat Israr Ahmad (PAK) by 3-11,11-4, 2-11, 11-4, 11-6 (47 Min).

In Women's event, Nadia Pfister (SUI) beat Rushna Mehboob (PAK) by 11-4, 11-5, 11-7 (17 Min), Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) beat Riffat Khan (PAK) by 11-2, 11-0, 11-4 (09 Min), Farah Momen (EGY) beat Nimra Aqeel (PAK) by 11-3, 11-5, 11-5 (12 Min), Salma Eltayeb (EGY) beat (WC) Sana Bahader (PAK) by 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 (13 Min), Nadeen Kotb (EGY) beat Nour Aboulmakarim (EGY) by 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11, 11-2 (41 Min), Sadia Gul (PAK) beat Jelena Dutina (SRB) by 8-11, 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7 (38 Min), Noor ul Huda (PAK) beat Komal Khan (PAK) by 6-11, 11-8, 10-2 Rtd Hurt (15 Min) and Marie Stephan (FRA) beat Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) by 11-4, 11-1, 11-2 (18 Min).

