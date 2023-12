Int’l Squash Series quarterfinals on Saturday

The quarterfinals of men and women events of the International Men & Women Squash Series 2023 would be played here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The quarterfinals of men and women events of the International Men & Women Squash Series 2023 would be played here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Saturday.

In men’s event matches played on Friday, Ong Sai Hung (MAS) beat Duncan Lee (MAS) 12-10, 11-5, 11-9 (37 min), Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY) beat Ziad Ibrahim (EGY) 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-6 (125 min), Mohamed Nasser (EGY) beat Muhammad Abdul Qadir (PAK) 11-5, 2-11, 11-6, 11-5 (31 min), Noor Zaman (PAK) beat Farhan Mehboob (PAK) 4-11, 11-2, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9 (48 min), Nasir Iqbal (PAK) beat Seif El-Shenawy (EGY) 11-3, 11-3, 11-1 (16 min), Amaad Fareed (PAK) beat Wee Ming Hock (MAS) 11-8, 119-, 11-4 (32 min), Muhammad Asim Khan (PAK) beat Yassin Shohdy (EGY) 11-2, 11-3, 11-6 (24 min), Khaled Labib (EGY) beat Abdullah Nawaz (PAK) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9 , 11-9 (66 min).

In women event, Chan Yiwen (MAS) beat Rushna Mehboob (PAK) 11-7, 11-3, 11-5 (12 min), Nadien Elhammamy (EGY) beat Mehwish Ali (PAK) 11-2, 11-3, 11-8 (19 min), Sana Bahadar (PAK) beat Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) 9-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 (25 min), Nour Ramy (EGY) beat Sadia Gul (PAK) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 (18 min), Amina el rihany (EGY) beat Saima Shoukat (PAK) 11-1, 11-1, 11-1 (11 min), Malak Samir (EGY) beat Thanusaa Uthrian (MAS) 9-11, 12-10, 13-11, 12-10 (37 min), Wong Po Yui Kirstie (HKG) beat Komal Khan (PAK) 11-4, 11-6, 11-2 (12 min), Nour Khafagy (EGY) beat Sarah Soudan (EGY) 11-7, 11-6, 11-2 (24 min).