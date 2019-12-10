Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force and Serena Hotels, would be organizing Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournaments for Men and Women from December 15 to 19 here at Mushaf Squash Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force and Serena Hotels, would be organizing Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournaments for Men and Women December 15 to 19 here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation Aamir Masood said the Men event has a prize money of US$ 20,000 whereas Women event has US$ 12,000 as prize money. Besides Pakistan, a large number of international Men and Women squash players from Austria, Egypt, Germany, Hong Kong, Jordon, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and USA have confirmed their participation in the championship, he said.

He said sports was an important medium for bringing people together and participation in sports helps in improving leadership, teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle and presenting a positive image of the country internationally.

As part of Serena's initiative, they have been extending their tremendous sponsorship to Pakistan Squash Federation for the conduct of international Squash events. Their support to PSF has always been appreciated at all levels, he said.

He said it was expected that the presence of top world ranking players from various parts of the world, the squash enthusiasts would get an opportunity to witness some thrilling squash during their stay in Islamabad.