Int'l Squash Tournaments Kick Off

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The first round matches of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash Tournament for Men along with Serena Hotels-Combaxx sports International Squash Tournament for Women were played here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force, Serena Hotels and Combaxx Sports, was organizing the Men's and Women's squash tournaments.

Apart from Pakistan, a group of 21 foreign players from nine countries including Czech Republic, Egypt, England, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland were featuring in the championship.

In men's event, Tayyab Aslam (PAK) got a bye, Amaad Fareed (PAK) beat Vladislav Titov (RUS) by 11-1, 11-5, 11-7 (28 Min), Martin Svec (CZE) beat Danish Atlas Khan (PAK) by 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 (29 Min), Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG) got a bye, Asim Khan (PAK) got a bye, Farhan Zaman (PAK) beat Robert Downer (ENG) by 11-1, 10-12, 12-10, 11-9 (42 Min), Khaled Labib (EGY) beat Zahir Shah (PAK) by 11-8, 11-8, 11-2 (21 Min), Auguste Dussourd (FRA) got Bye, Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) got Bye, Farhan Mehboob (PAK) beat (WC) Hamza Sharif (PAK) by 11-8, 11-8,11-8 (29 Min), Chi Him Wong (HKG) beat Omar ElKattan (EGY) by 11-7,11-6,11-6 (20 Min), Max Lee (HKG) got a bye, Henry Leung (HKG) got a bye, Hugo Varela (ESP) beat Waqas Mehboob (PAK) by 8-11,11-9, 11-5,11-5 (34 Min), Israr Ahmad (PAK) beat (WC) Noor Zaman (PAK) 11-5, 7-11,11-6, 11-5 (35 Min) and Karim El Hammamy (EGY) got a bye.

In women's event, Nadia Pfister (SUI) got a bye, Rushna Mehboob (PAK) beat Hira Aqeel (PAK) by 11-8, 11-7, 12-10 (18 Min), Riffat Khan (PAK) beat Saima Shaukat (PAK) by 9-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3 (18 Min), Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) got a bye, Farah Momen (EGY) got a bye, Nimra Aqeel (PAK) beat Naureena Shams (PAK) by 11-1, 11-1, 11-2 (06 Min), (WC) Sana Bahader (PAK) beat Aiman Shahbaz (PAK) by 11-9, 11-6, 11-4 (13 Min), Salma Eltayeb (EGY) got a bye, Nour Aboulmakarim (EGY) got a bye, Nadeen Kotb (EGY) beat Kainat Amir (PAK) by 11-2, 11-5,11-1 (13 Min), Sadia Gul (PAK) beat Fehmina Asim (PAK) by 11-6,11-5,11-6 (13 Min), Jelena Dutina (SRB) got a bye, Noor ul Huda (PAK) got a bye, Komal Khan beat Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (PAK) by 11-3, 6-11,12-10, 11-5 (31 Min), Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) beat (WC) Sammer Anjum (PAK) by 4-1 (retd hurt) and Marie Stephan (FRA) got a bye.

The second round matches of the Men's and Women's events would be played on Tuesday (October 12).

