PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :As desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the International standard badminton hall at Girls College Par Hoti and Toro Playground under Prime Minister 1000 Playing facilities have been completed in district Mardan.

This was stated by Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand while talking to media persons during his visit to monitor the overall pace of work on the completed projects and under construction projects here Wednesday.

He said, the team of Project Management Unit (PMU) of Development of 1000 Playing Facilities in KP including Deputy Director P&M Amir Muhammad Bettani, Director GIS Syed Zahid Ali Shah, field engineers Paras Ahmad and Umar visited Regional Sports Office to make a complete report of the projects undertaken besides monitoring quality and pace of work on the other ongoing projects in District Mardan and submit the same to Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak to present it to the Chief Minister.

He said as directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to provide equal opportunities to the female players of the province, the completion of an international stand badminton hall with multiple facilities in Girls College Par Hoti Mardan has been completed besides a playground in Toro.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that the Secretary Sports and DG Sports have already checked the quality of work during their constant visits to different ongoing schemes and had expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.

He said, both the projects were completed a month earlier from the stipulated time and appreciated the PMU team and constructors for their hard work.

He also said that two schemes were completed which included Badminton Hall at Girls College Par Hoti Mardan and Toru Playground Mardan. The field engineers of the PM 1000 Playground Facilities along with the PMU team checked the scope of work as per PC-I and a report of its handing and taking over would be prepared before handing over to the Directorate of Sports KP.

He said, the field Engineers Paras Ahmad and Umar Shehzad will submit the technical report by Friday, May 28, and will submit it to the DSO Mardan for the handing and taking over.

Hence, the two playing facilities of Toru Playground and Badminton Hall at Girls College Par Hoti are ready for the players. He said, Rs. 3.96 million is the PC-I cost of Badminton Hall while Rs. 5.00 million is the cost of Toru playground which was fully funded by the Directorate of Sports, Government of KP.

The Chief Minister said that the ongoing projects across the KP was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to provide the playing facilities to each Union Council of KP to promote health sports culture among the youth.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan said that equal opportunities have been ensured to the female players of the province. "That is why steps have been taken to ensure playing facilities to the youth from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan and merged tribal areas with the aim to establish a prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister said.

The PMU will close up to 100 playing facilities till June 30. Besides visiting the sporting facilities, the PMU team also inspected the projects for special persons which has been initiated for the first time and checked the ongoing grass work and leveling. The facility would be ready for sporting activities by July 2021 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will become the first province to have such facilities for the persons with different abilities in Pakistan.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak said that it would be another promise made by the Chief Minister KP with the special persons, fulfilled after the completion of the ground. He said steps have been taken to ensure due facilities for the Para Olympic Athletes. He said the Boxing Ring and Climbing Wall would also be completed as currently, 45 percent of the work has been completed and soon after allocation of more funds, the two very key projects would also be completed this year. He said three more Climbing Walls would be completed at the proposed sites this year.