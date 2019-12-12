MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The International Swimming Federation (FINA) intends to leave Russia the right to host the 2022 Short Course Worlds and the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, Vladimir Salnikov, a member of FINA Bureau and the president of the Russian Swimming Federation, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency's Executive Committee, which were announced this week, include a clause on depriving Russia of the right to host major international competitions in the next 4 years. FINA has already given Russia's Kazan the right to host the two world championships, contracts for which have already been signed.

"FINA is committed to leaving the world championships 2022 and 2025 in Kazan," Salnikov said after a meeting of the executive committee of the FINA Bureau in Kuwait.