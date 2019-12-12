UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Swimming Federation Committed To Leaving 2022, 2025 Worlds In Russia - Bureau Member

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Int'l Swimming Federation Committed to Leaving 2022, 2025 Worlds in Russia - Bureau Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The International Swimming Federation (FINA) intends to leave Russia the right to host the 2022 Short Course Worlds and the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, Vladimir Salnikov, a member of FINA Bureau and the president of the Russian Swimming Federation, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency's Executive Committee, which were announced this week, include a clause on depriving Russia of the right to host major international competitions in the next 4 years. FINA has already given Russia's Kazan the right to host the two world championships, contracts for which have already been signed.

"FINA is committed to leaving the world championships 2022 and 2025 in Kazan," Salnikov said after a meeting of the executive committee of the FINA Bureau in Kuwait.

Related Topics

World Russia Kuwait Vladimir Putin Kazan

Recent Stories

Construction commences on world-class primary heal ..

2 hours ago

Measures being taken to make anti-polio drive a su ..

22 minutes ago

Commissioner for devising Urban Transport System i ..

22 minutes ago

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for promoting blue econom ..

22 minutes ago

Indian Supreme Court judge brings submission up in ..

22 minutes ago

Shops,house sealed in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.