Int'l Tennis Federation Postpones All Tournaments Until At Least April 20 Over COVID-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday it postponed all tournaments held under its auspices until at least April 20 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which organizes men's tournaments, canceled all events scheduled for the next six weeks. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it canceled its tournament in Miami, which was supposed to be held from March 24 to April 4.

"Following today's ATP announcement and based on our discussions with both Tours, the ITF is taking the precautionary measure to postpone all ITF-owned and sanctioned events .

.. This will be reviewed on a weekly basis but no ITF events will take place until at least the week of Monday 20 April," the ITF said.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus spread a pandemic. The virus has already affected many sporting events across the globe, forcing organizers to reschedule, suspend or hold them behind closed doors.

