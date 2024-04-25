Open Menu

Int’l Tennis Player Hamza Receives Cash Award Incentive For Outstanding Performance

Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Peshawar’s rising international tennis player Hamza Roman was awarded Rs. 10,000 cash incentive prize by Vice President KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil in the light of his outstanding performance in different tournaments.

President Provincial Tennis Association and Deputy Director Intelligence Bureau Muhammad Salim Marwat, Coaches Roman Gul, Nouman Khan, Shehryar Khan, Davis Cupper, Saqib Umar, Barkatullah, Aqib Umar, Aziz, cricket Coaches Parvez Khan, Bakhtiar Khan and Chartered Accountant Faisal were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Umar Ayaz said that Hamza Roman won the gold medal in the Asian Tennis championship, and was the runner-up in the ITF Junior Tennis championship held in Islamabad this year.

Hamza Roman was currently No. 1 in national ranking and ninth position in All Pakistan National Senior Ranking in Men’s Singles and hopefully, he will win more national and international honors for the country in future.

