Int'l Throwball Events Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 50 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:27 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):The World Throwball Federation (WTBF) on Tuesday postponed the game's activities to take place this year, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

According to WTBF Secretary Maqbool Arain, a total of six events which were scheduled to be held during the current year have been postponed.

The events include the International Throwball Championship at UK from April 16 to 18; General Council meeting at UK on� April 15; 1st South Asain Throwball Championship 2020 in Nepal from May 16 to 18; International Throwball Championship 2020 at Baku, Azerbaijan from June 26 to 30; International Throwball Seminar 2020 in Malaysia from August 15-16 and Asian Throwball Championship 2020 at Kuala Lumpur Malaysia from December 26 to 28.

He said the World Body has directed all affiliated countries not to hold or participate in any kind of sports activities as part of the precautionary measures for the Coronavirus.

"The new schedule of activities will be announced later. Pakistan Throwball Federation has also postponed all activities in the country till April 15," he said.

More Stories From Sports

