MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Japanese government may require international travelers planning to attend the rescheduled Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in 2021 to have private health insurance, Japan's Kyodo news agency reports on Friday, citing sources familiar with the plan.

The proposal was raised during a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as part of efforts to reduce the strain on state finances should foreign visitors at the Olympic Games test positive for COVID-19, the agency said.

Additionally, the Japanese government is considering making all attendees produce a negative test result for COVID-19 and also provide information on their whereabouts while in Japan and their general health status, according to the agency.

Due to COVID-19's status as a designated infectious disease in Japan, overseas visitors without private Japanese health insurance have almost all their medical bills covered by the state, the agency said.

A decision on whether Japan will allow overseas visitors to attend the upcoming games, which were scheduled to be held this past summer but postponed due to the pandemic, is set to be made this coming spring.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on November 16 that the organization will cover all costs associated with vaccinating participants at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.