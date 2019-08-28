To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the Ring of Pakistan on Wednesday announced that the International Wrestling Competitions (IWC) would be held on the name of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOC)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the Ring of Pakistan on Wednesday announced that the International Wrestling Competitions (IWC) would be held on the name of Indian IOC ).

While briefing to media here at a reception organized by National Press Club here, Ring of Pakistan (ROP) Chairman Pir Syed Asim Ali Shah said nothing can separate Kashmir from Pakistan. ROP also displayed a banner in this regard to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

NPC president Shakeel Karar, wrestlers Badshah Khan, Tiny Iron and Pakistani wrestlers Inam Butt, Tayyab Awan and Ijaz Haider were also present on the occasion.

Asim Shah said the international wrestling competition which kicked off here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday was not possible without the help of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Without their support and security, we would had never been able to host such a mega event in Pakistan, he said.

This event would send a clear message to the international community that Pakistan is a safe and secure country for hosting all kinds of sports activities, he said.

Shah said the event would also provide opportunity to the local talent to showcase their skills.The last three years, we had managed to bring top wrestlers from different countries to Pakistan, who were all full of praise for the hospitality of Pakistani people, he added.

We were ready to establish international wrestling academy in Pakistan as it would help us to train local wrestlers, he said.

Ring of Pakistan Managing Director Imran Shah said without the support of government we wouldn't have been able to hold such type of event.

Inam Butt said ROP was playing an important role in promoting wrestling. He also expressed his best wishes to the entire Ring of Pakistan team and wrestlers.