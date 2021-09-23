International squash player Yaseen Khattak defeated his strong rival Muhammad Azaan Khalil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the All Pakistan U17 Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :International squash player Yaseen Khattak defeated his strong rival Muhammad Azaan Khalil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the All Pakistan U17 Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday.

Former Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khalil and Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Mohammad graced the occasion as guests at the closing and prize distribution ceremony. Secretary KP Squash Association and Chief Organizer Munawar Zaman, Fazal Khalil, physical trainer of Squash, Abdul Rauf former International hockey player, Abdul Akbar, the sponsor of the tournament, Salam Gul, tournament referee Adil Faqir, coaches Alamzeb, Sajid Khan and Naimatullah, players and officials were also present.

Top 16 players including eight players from Punjab, three from Sindh, and six from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in the Championship and among them both Yaseen Khattak and Muhammad Azaan Khalil qualified for the final of the tournament carried a prize money of Rs.

100,000.

In the final Yaseen Khattak (KP) recorded a vital victory against his strong rival Muhammad Azaan Khalil (KP) in a marathon five sets battle lasted for 45 minutes.

Yaseen Khan, who remained at No. 1 in U13, U15 and now top seeded player in the U17 category, played well and faced tough resistance at the hands of Azaan Khalil. Azaan also played well and won the first two sets 9-11 and 10-12 but Yaseen Khattak who staged a strong comeback despite losing the first two sets and marched into victory after winning three consecutive sets11-1, 11-5 11-7.

At the end of the final, both the guests Sajjad Khan Khalil and Muhammad Wazir Gul gave away trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 20,000 to the winners and Rs. 10,000 to the runners-up.