Invincibles, Stars Win Opening Matches Of Women’s One-Day Tourney
Muhammad Rameez Published November 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Iram Javed’s half-century led Invincibles to a 45-run win over Strikers at the HPC Oval Ground in Karachi on the opening day of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024-25. Meanwhile, in the second match in the day, stars defeated Challengers by two wickets.
Batting first, Invincibles were dismissed for 195 in 41 overs with Strikers’ Zunish Abdul Sattar bagging five wickets for 46 runs. For Invincibles, Iram Javed coming to bat at number five top-scored with a 76-ball 81, which included nine fours and two sixes.
In turn, Strikers were bowled out for 150 in 43.2 overs with opening batter Gull Feroza top-scoring with a 64-ball 60, smashing eight fours and a six. For the winning side, Saima Malik bagged three wickets, while Ghulam Fatima, Omaima Sohail and Tania Saeed managed to pick two wickets apiece.
At the UBL sports Complex, Natalia Parvaiz’ 59 helped Challengers post 164 in 49.
4 overs. Stars’ Rameen Shamim bagged three wickets, while Anosha Nasir and Waheeda Akhtar took two wickets each.
It took Stars 45.2 overs to achieve the target with two wickets in hand.
Scores in brief:
Invincibles beat Strikers by 45 runs at the HPC Oval Ground
Invincibles 195 all out, 41 overs (Iram Javed 81, Muneeba Ali 33; Zunish Abdul Sattar 5-46)
Strikers 150 all out, 43.2 overs (Gull Feroza 60; Saima Malik 3-16, Tania Saeed 2-25, Omaima Sohail 2-31, Ghulam Fatima 2-33)
Player of the match – Iram Javed (Invincibles)
Stars beat Challengers by two wickets at the UBL Sports Complex
Challengers 164 all out, 49.4 overs (Natalia Parvaiz 59, Momina Riasat 31; Rameen Shamim 3-23, Waheeda Akhtar 2-27, Anosha Nasir 2-38)
Stars 165-8, 45.2 overs (Sadaf Shamas 34, Kainat Hafeez 33; Momina Riasat 3-17, Umm-e-Hani 3-46)
Player of the match - Rameen Shamim (Stars).
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Sports
-
Bowlers hand Faisalabad first victory in Quaid Trophy3 hours ago
-
All set for KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament 2024 to begin on Nov 104 hours ago
-
Rana Sanaullah congratulates Asif on Snooker title win5 hours ago
-
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 20256 hours ago
-
AHF hosts successful congress in Muscat7 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka A team arrives in Islamabad for series against Pakistan Shaheens7 hours ago
-
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia7 hours ago
-
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan11 hours ago
-
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister23 hours ago
-
Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis23 hours ago
-
World number two Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals group stage23 hours ago
-
Ashir’s hits maiden first-class ton, bowlers dominate day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy1 day ago