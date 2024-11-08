Open Menu

Invincibles, Stars Win Opening Matches Of Women’s One-Day Tourney

Muhammad Rameez Published November 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Invincibles, Stars win opening matches of Women’s One-Day tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Iram Javed’s half-century led Invincibles to a 45-run win over Strikers at the HPC Oval Ground in Karachi on the opening day of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024-25. Meanwhile, in the second match in the day, stars defeated Challengers by two wickets.

Batting first, Invincibles were dismissed for 195 in 41 overs with Strikers’ Zunish Abdul Sattar bagging five wickets for 46 runs. For Invincibles, Iram Javed coming to bat at number five top-scored with a 76-ball 81, which included nine fours and two sixes.

In turn, Strikers were bowled out for 150 in 43.2 overs with opening batter Gull Feroza top-scoring with a 64-ball 60, smashing eight fours and a six. For the winning side, Saima Malik bagged three wickets, while Ghulam Fatima, Omaima Sohail and Tania Saeed managed to pick two wickets apiece.

At the UBL sports Complex, Natalia Parvaiz’ 59 helped Challengers post 164 in 49.

4 overs. Stars’ Rameen Shamim bagged three wickets, while Anosha Nasir and Waheeda Akhtar took two wickets each.

It took Stars 45.2 overs to achieve the target with two wickets in hand.

Scores in brief:

Invincibles beat Strikers by 45 runs at the HPC Oval Ground

Invincibles 195 all out, 41 overs (Iram Javed 81, Muneeba Ali 33; Zunish Abdul Sattar 5-46)

Strikers 150 all out, 43.2 overs (Gull Feroza 60; Saima Malik 3-16, Tania Saeed 2-25, Omaima Sohail 2-31, Ghulam Fatima 2-33)

Player of the match – Iram Javed (Invincibles)

Stars beat Challengers by two wickets at the UBL Sports Complex

Challengers 164 all out, 49.4 overs (Natalia Parvaiz 59, Momina Riasat 31; Rameen Shamim 3-23, Waheeda Akhtar 2-27, Anosha Nasir 2-38)

Stars 165-8, 45.2 overs (Sadaf Shamas 34, Kainat Hafeez 33; Momina Riasat 3-17, Umm-e-Hani 3-46)

Player of the match - Rameen Shamim (Stars).

