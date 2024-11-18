Invincibles Win By 19 Runs Over Challengers
Centuries by Iram Javed and Omaima Sohail guided Invincibles to a 19-run win over Challengers in the fifth round of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament at the UBL Sports Complex on Monday
After being put into bat, Invincibles on the back of Iram (126, 97b, 6x4s, 11x6s) and Omaima (110 not out, 144b, 13x4s) centuries posted 286 for six in 50 overs. Challengers’ Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz took three wickets for 38 runs.
In reply, half-centuries from Gull Rukh (71, 103b, 9x4s) and Aliya Riaz (51, 42b, 5x4s, 2x6s) were not enough to guide their side home as Challengers fell 19 runs short of the target. Noor-ul-Iman (3-15), Omaima (2-61) and Ghulam Fatima (2-66) picked up seven wickets for the winning side.
At the HPC Oval Ground, captain’s innings by Sidra Amin (53, 43b, 10x4s, 1x6) led stars to a three-wicket win over Conquerors. Batting first, Conquerors were bowled out for 122 in 46.5 overs with Najiha Alvi top-scoring with a 73-ball 31. Stars’ Tuba Hassan bagged three wickets, while Rameen Shamim and Waheeda Akhtar snapped two wickets apiece.
In turn, Stars achieved the target in 33.1 overs with three wickets in hand. Conquerors’ right-arm off-spinner Mahnoor Aftab was the most successful bowler, taking six wickets for 28 runs in 10 overs.
Scores in brief:
9th Match - Invincibles beat Challengers by 19 runs at the UBL Sports Complex
Invincibles 286-6, 50 overs (Iram Javed 126, Omaima Sohail 110 not out; Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz 3-38)
Challengers 267-9, 50 overs (Gull Rukh 71, Aliya Riaz 51, Yusra Amir 36, Natalia Parvaiz 33; Noor-ul-Iman 3-15, Omaima Sohail 2-61, Ghulam Fatima 2-66)
Player of the match – Iram Javed and Omaima Sohail (Invincibles)
10th Match - Stars beat Conquerors by three wickets at the HPC Oval Ground
Conquerors 122 all out, 46.5 overs (Najiha Alvi 31, Syeda Aroob Shah 28; Tuba Hassan 3-22, Rameen Shamim 2-15, Waheeda Akhtar 2-25)
Stars 123-7, 33.1 overs (Sidra Amin 53; Mahnoor Aftab 6-28, Fatima Sana 1-23)
Player of the match – Sidra Amin (Stars).
