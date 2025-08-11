Open Menu

Inyer Univesity Table Tennis Tournament Concludes At SABS University

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2025 | 07:26 PM

In a vibrant celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day and the success of Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos Marka-e-Haq, Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro concluded Inter-University Table Tennis Tournament with high energy and patriotic fervor

The tournament brought together talented athletes from leading universities across Sindh, showcasing skill, sportsmanship, and inter-institutional camaraderie. After a series of competitive 40 matches, Ali Ahmed from Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro emerged as the winner of final and Rafay from University of Sindh, Jamshoro emerged as the tournament runner, edging out each other with a narrow 2-1 round victory margin.

The closing ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests of honor, including Vice-Chancellor of various participating universities Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Dr.

Ikramudin Ujan, Dr. Khalil Ahmed Khombati, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Qazi, Dr. Amjad Ali Arain, Dr. Manzoor Soomro, a researcher and scholar.

Trophies for the winners and runners-up were distributed by the guests, who lauded the players’ performance and emphasized the importance of promoting sports in academia for holistic student development. Participating institutions in the tournament included: SABS University, Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Government College University, Hyderabad, and Isra University, Hyderabad.

The tournament not only celebrated athletic talent but also served as a unifying platform for students to honor national pride and the resilience symbolized by Operation Bunyanul Marsoos. The tournament concluded with a cake cutting ceremony.

