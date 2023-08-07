Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the former captain has also been appointed as a prominent member of the Cricket Technical Committee formed last week by the PCB.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2023) Former Pakistan Captain Inzamamul Haq was named as the chief selector of Pakistan’s mean team, the Pakistan cricket board said on Monday.

Inzamam was recently appointed as a prominent member of the Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) formed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week. The committee is under the leadership of former captain Misbah-ul-Haq and also includes the experienced Mohammad Hafeez.

From April 2016 to July 2019, Inzamam served as the chief selector for the Pakistan team, during which time the team achieved success with a victory in the Champions Trophy.

Inzamam, a vital member of the victorious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad in 1992, had multiple stints as Pakistan's captain between 2001 and 2007. He holds the record for the highest number of ODI runs scored by any Pakistani batsman, having amassed an impressive 11,739 runs in 378 matches at an average of 39.52. Additionally, he recorded 10 centuries and 83 half-centuries in ODIs. In the Test format, Inzamam scored 8,830 runs in 120 matches at an average of 49.60, including 25 centuries and 46 half-centuries.

In a memorable T20I match against England at Bristol in August 2006, Inzamam led Pakistan to a five-wicket victory in their first-ever appearance in the format.