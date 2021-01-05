ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Skipper Inzamam ul Haq believes Pakistan team's bowling department was a matter of concern as the bowlers were unable to pick wickets and have been giving massive runs on the scoreboard.

"New Zealand has taken a big lead of 360 runs against Pakistan. The scoreboard is telling the whole situation of the Test match. It is a very big lead and I feel Pakistan will have to play 180 overs in two days. I don't think that Pakistan has a chance of winning," he said in a video on his Youtube channel.

New Zealand's Skipper Kane Williamson hit a double century (238 0ff 364 balls) on Tuesday to help New Zealand lead Pakistan by 362 runs.

He also lauded New Zealand's Skipper Kane Williamson saying a big player proves his mettle. "He was never seeing hitting even when he made 200 or 238 runs. He was never in a hurry and played with the same temperament. The youngsters should learn from it," he said.

He also praised Daryl Mitchell who scored 102 on 112 balls. Inzamam said we have been concerned about our batting but it seems the bowling department was also not doing well.

"If your team is giving 400 plus runs in every Test match then it means there is a problem in our bowling.

We need to play those bowlers in the team who can pick wickets. We played Zafar Gohar instead of Yasir Shah but if he's not taking wickets then it's of no use," he said.

Inzamam said the management needs to think about the selection. "If this will be the standard of our selection then our team would remain in 7th and 8th no," he said.

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar termed the Green-shirts as a club level team playing against the Kiwis and said that the New Zealand side exposed the visitors.

"I am calling Pakistan side a club level team as no maturity was seen in bowling or batting and the Kiwis exposed our cricket. Mohammed Abbas was unable to seam and swing the ball while Shaheen Shah Afridi went unlucky. Naseem Shah also looked very ordinary," he said in a video on his Youtube channel.

The Rawalpindi Express was of the view that Pakistan was playing school level cricket and the team would be exposed whenever it plays Test cricket.

"It is disappointing to see Pakistan playing so childishly. It is not the Pakistan team. However good luck to Pakistan and keep on doing what you are best at," he taunted and added that the Pakistan team would collapse, until and unless right decisions were not taken.