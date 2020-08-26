Inzamam feels Pakistan missed chance to emerge as a great Test side

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed disappointment over the Pakistan's team's performance in the Test series against England stating that it missed the opportunity to emerge as a great side

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed disappointment over the Pakistan's team's performance in the Test series against England stating that it missed the opportunity to emerge as a great side.

He said a team was only recognized as a formidable side when its players perform in the away series.

"I am a bit disappointed at our team's performance. No matter how much you perform at the home, the world will never consider you a great player or a big team unless you defeat them at their home conditions," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel 'The Match Winner'.

He said there was a time when India used to win at their home conditions but they were not considered a great side. "They only got recognition as a great side when their players started to perform at away series.

According to Inzamam Pakistan team had the potential to perform everywhere in the world and emerge victorious. He said he believed Pakistan had the capability to defeat England in England but the players did not do justice with their talent.

"Our players are brimming with talent, but they'll have to perform in away conditions." "If we review the series I feel a bit disappointed at Pakistan's performance.

We've three fast bowlers who have the potential, but none of them has been able to claim 10 wickets in the entire Test series. This is not a very good sign as if you don't take wickets even in English conditions then it is a matter of concern," he added.

He said Pakistan fast bowlers would have to work to improve themselves and become wicket-takers. "The weather in England was not hot and it was fully supporting fast bowlers. The pitch offered the swing, but wickets were not coming for our bowlers. I hope our [team] management will definitely ponder over that."He said it was also the responsibility of every player to think as why he had not been able to perform. He said no Pakistani players scored a double century in three Test matches. He said if the batsmen would not score runs constantly then it would not be possible for the team to win the series.

He said Azhar Ali, Shan Masood and Babar Azam each played only one fine innings, but for winning the series it was imperative they should have performed with consistency. "Just one good knock in the entire series can't help your team to emerge victorious," added the 50-year-old Inzamam, who scored 8,830 runs in 120 Tests and 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs.