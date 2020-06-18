UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inzamam Queries ICC's New Set Of Rules

Muhammad Rameez 16 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Inzamam queries ICC's new set of rules

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has pointed out problems that according to him will arise at the time of implementation of social distancing rules announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has pointed out problems that according to him will arise at the time of implementation of social distancing rules announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the new rule announced by the world game's governing body, players will no longer hand over sweaters or sunglasses to umpires and will be required to use sanitizers while coming in contact with the ball. But highlighting the expected problems, Inzamam said that it would not be easier to contain the things despite the restrictions.

"Will slip fielders also stand at two meter's distance from each other? If a bowler takes a wicket won't his teammate rush towards him to celebrate the dismissal? Or if a bowler is delivering wrong, will the captain advice him from six feet's distance? Will the two batsmen on the crease discuss strategy while standing at six feet's distance?" the 50-year-old asked while speaking on his YouTube channel 'The Match Winner'.

He said it was heartening that cricket was making a comeback amid prevailing situation but there were many things which needed consideration. "So, these are serious issues. Let the cricket be played like the way cricket is played," he said.

The former batting great also spoke about the ban on use of saliva on the ball and was of the view the bowlers would be in a fix to get used to that restriction. "If a bowler is not allowed to apply saliva on the ball then it won't move around as much and as a result of that he will prove costlier.

"Then the bowler will opt for other things such as keeping Vaseline in the pocket to shine the ball. I don't understand the logic behind not applying saliva.

"It saliva can cause harm, then other things [such as Vaseline] can also cause problems," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC YouTube From

Recent Stories

Under-12 and Over-60 can now take part in sports a ..

10 minutes ago

Oman announces 739 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

EU court says Hungary curbs on foreign-funded NGOs ..

17 seconds ago

Pakistan announces to reopen Taftan border for tra ..

19 seconds ago

Qantas cuts international flights until October

22 seconds ago

Rs211000 fine imposed on petrol pumps, 121 issued ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.