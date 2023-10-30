Inzamam-ul-Haq has stepped down as chairman of the national men's selection committee in the wake of conflict of interest allegations

He was appointed chairman of the national men's selection committee on August 7, 2023 while he was assigned the junior men's selection responsibility earlier this month.

The media reports alleged that Inzamam-ul-Haq was among one of the four directors of a UK-based. The company involved others who looked after interests of many of the Pakistan cricketers.

Inzamam said: "I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media.

"If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector," he said.

The PCB, in a media release issued here on Monday, appreciated and acknowledged Inzamam's decision to voluntarily step down during the on-going investigation into the potential conflict of interest allegations.

Earlier, Inzamam-ul-Haq was summoned to the PCB headquarters where he had an hour long meeting with the Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf. The Chairman Zaka Ashraf informed Inzamam of the constitution of a fact-finding committee to look into the matter. Inzamam tendered his resignation immediately.